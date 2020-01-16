LifeMed Plane Crashes On Takeoff From Unalaska Airport

The City of Unalaska has confirmed a LifeMed plane crashed on takeoff this morning around 8 a.m. from the Unalaska Airport. The plane is in the water between the runway and Hog Island.

The cause of crash is still unknown.

"All three passengers on board have been evacuated to the city's Port vessel, the Tidebreaker," said acting city manager Marjie Veeder in a statement.

The plane passengers have been transported via ambulance to Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic.

The waters have been closed to vessel traffic between the northwest end of the runway and Hog Island.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.