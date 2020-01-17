As LifeMed Plane Still Lingers In Unalaska Bay, Resolve Marine Prepares For Recovery

By 1 minute ago

Resolve Marine has been contracted by the owner of the aircraft – Aero Air – and will be staging a barge and crane to recover the plane. The dive team has planned to deploy as early as Jan. 18 to plug the fuel vents and prepare the aircraft to be raised.
Credit Cole Corbett

The U.S. Coast Guard has reported a fuel sheen about 50 feet wide and 1,500 feet long in Unalaska Bay where a LifeMed medevac plane went into the water Thursday morning.

The King Air Beechcraft aircraft went down about 100 feet northwest of the end of the Unalaska Airport runway with a LifeMed pilot, paramedic, and nurse on board. All three were rescued from a life raft and sustained no serious injuries.

The air ambulance crew was on their way to pick up a medevac patient in Adak. LifeMed confirmed a different air carrier was able to pick up the patient. 

The amount of Jet A fuel released into the water at the crash site is still unknown. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said up to nearly 500 gallons could have spilled into Unalaska Bay, which is home to several federally listed endangered species including Steller sea lions, Northern sea otters, and Steller's eiders.

The LifeMed medevac plane went into the water about 100 feet northwest of the end of the Unalaska Airport runway with a LifeMed pilot, paramedic, and nurse on board.
Credit Cole Corbett

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG) said sea otters and various sea birds including harlequin ducks, glaucous gulls, cormorants, and a pigeon guillemot were observed in the vicinity of the spill late Thursday night, but that most were observed to be at least 2,000 feet from the spill and did not appear to be covered in fuel or affected by the fuel release. 

Resolve Marine has been contracted by the owner of the aircraft – Aero Air – and will be staging a barge and crane to recover the plane. The dive team has planned to deploy as early as Jan. 18 to plug the fuel vents and prepare the aircraft to be raised, weather permitting. When the plane is recovered, the fuel volume remaining in the aircraft will be used to estimate the size of the release, according to the DEC.

"The plane has been located and is sitting in 50 feet of water," said the DEC in a statement. "There is no effective location to place boom to contain the fuel. Divers will secure fuel vents as able."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Tags: 
News
NTSB
lifemed alaska
MEDEVAC
UNALASKA BAY
unalaska airport
IFHS
PUBLIC SAFETY

Related Content

Up To 500 Gallons of Fuel Is Released Into Unalaska Bay Following LifeMed Plane Crash

By Jan 16, 2020
KUCB Contributor

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reports that up to 500 gallons of fuel has spilled into Unalaska Bay following a LifeMed plane crash early Thursday morning.

"An unknown amount of Jet A fuel has been released at this time," said the state agency in a press release. "The fuel capacity of a King Air B200 Aircraft is 545 gallons. The U.S. Coast Guard reports there was an estimated 430-440 gallons of Jet A on board at the time of takeoff." 

LifeMed Plane Crashes On Takeoff From Unalaska Airport

By Jan 16, 2020
Megan Dean

Updated 01/16/20 at 11 a.m.

The LifeMed medevac King Air plane that crashed off the runway at the Unalaska Airport this morning was headed to Adak to medevac a patient.

No patients were on board with the three-person LifeMed crew at the time of the crash.

As Unalaska Processes Fatal Plane Crash, Officials Praise Emergency Response

By Nov 12, 2019
Megan Thomson-Dean

It's been almost a month since a plane crashed at Unalaska's airport, killing one passenger and injuring more than a dozen others.

The accident required a major emergency response involving city staffers and volunteers, members of UniSea's safety team, and many others. While it was a big task for the community, local officials have said they're pretty happy with the effort.