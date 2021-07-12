Recycling Returns To Unalaska

By Theo Greenly 6 minutes ago

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska is now accepting aluminum cans for free recycling.
Credit Theo Greenly/KUCB

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska is once again accepting aluminum cans for free recycling, putting an end to a sixteen month-long pause on recycling on the island. 

The tribe had previously been recycling aluminum cans and plastic bottles, but put the project on hold in March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many of the island's facilities.

Chandra Poe, who works as the Environmental Director for the tribe, says they recently arranged for transportation services company Matson, Inc. to provide containers and shipping to a recycling facility in Tacoma, WA.

"It is exciting to find something that will work for our situation, where we can crush cans but don't have a baler to really compact them, which is what many recycling centers require," Poe said.

In order for aluminum cans to be accepted by the Tacoma processors, the cans need to be fairly clean, according to Elizabeth Mears, an environmental intern for the Qawalangin Tribe.

"We really want people to please rinse and crush cans or they will not be accepted," Mears said.

While the tribe had previously accepted plastic bottles, they are currently only accepting aluminum cans, with hopes of taking other recyclables in the future.

Cleaned and crushed aluminum cans can be dropped off between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the collection bin outside the Qawalangin Tribe's office at 1253 E. Broadway.

 

Tags: 
News
The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska
recycling
matson
covid-19

Related Content

Qawalangin Tribe Moves Into New Office In The Unalaska Valley

By Jun 25, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

After spending years on Standard Oil Hill, the Qawalangin Tribe has leased a new home in the valley.

The tribe moved into the former Unalaska Building Supply this spring. KUCB's Laura Kraegel stopped by for a tour.

"On the east side, outside of the building, you'll see the big sign that says 'Recycle Center,'" says Shayla Shaishnikoff of the tribe's environmental department.

Shaishnikoff is pointing out the new 24-hour drop-off for its recycling program.

U.S. Recycling Industry Is Struggling To Figure Out A Future Without China

By Aug 20, 2019

The U.S. used to send a lot of its plastic waste to China to get recycled. But last year, China put the kibosh on imports of the world's waste. The policy, called National Sword, freaked out people in the U.S. — a huge market for plastic waste had just dried up.

Where was it all going to go now?

Junk Fishing Gear Gets New Life Through ‘Net Your Problem’ Recycling Program

By May 6, 2021
Berett Wilber / KUCB

In recognition of Earth Day, KUCB talked to Nicole Baker of Net Your Problem and Steve Tompkins, City of Unalaska Deputy Director of Public Utilities, about efforts to recycle fishing nets here in Unalaska.

  

This interview originally aired on KUCB on April 22, 2021.  It has been edited for length and clarity.

TRANSCRIPT

 