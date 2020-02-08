As Police Investigate, Unalaska Mourns Death Of High School Senior

Updated 2/8/20 at 3 p.m.

More than 100 people gathered at Unalaska's high school Saturday afternoon to mourn the death of 18-year-old Alexis Magalong, a senior and student athlete.

Searchers found Magalong's body Saturday at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the "general area of Summer Bay," according to a statement by the Department of Public Safety.

Interim Police Chief John Lucking said the department is investigating the cause of death, with help from the Fire Department and Alaska State Troopers.

He said police and other local responders joined a search for Magalong after being notified Saturday at 3:19 a.m. that she was missing.

"Initial information indicated that the family of an 18-year-old high school student hadn't had contact with their daughter since late in the afternoon of the proceeding day," said the Public Safety statement. "It was reported that the missing girl's vehicle was found past Summer Bay. In spite of their searching through the area, friends and family members had failed to locate the missing teen. Upon notification to the department, officers responded to the area of the vehicle and searched for the missing girl and/or any sign of information that might help in locating her.

"At first light, the Unalaska Fire Department, Alaska State Troopers, and the Department of Public Safety expanded the search, activating volunteers and other available resources," the statement continued. "At approximately 0930 hours, the search was suspended when searchers found the individual deceased in the general area of Summer Bay."

Lucking declined to make further comments Saturday afternoon, when grieving students, school staffers, and community members gathered at the high school to mourn Magalong and share support resources.

Providers with the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association (APIA) offered counseling and other mental health resources, while local faith leaders and other community members extended support as well.

APIA's Delta Bedard said counselors will be available again Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the high school. She also said that APIA is flying more providers to the island in the coming days — and that Unalaskans can call APIA's help line at 359-2743 to speak with a counselor over the phone or make a face-to-face appointment.

Superintendent John Conwell said counselors will also be available to students during school hours next week.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.