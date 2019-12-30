Low-Level Eruption At Shishaldin Volcano Continues

By 47 minutes ago

Shishaldin Volcano had a low-level eruption over the weekend. Lava effusion has paused, but the surface temperature remains elevated.
Credit Sentinel-2, Copernicus Programme

Shishaldin Volcano, located about 58 miles southwest of Cold Bay, had a low-level eruption over the weekend.

According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, lava effusion has paused, but the surface temperature remains elevated.

"The low-level eruption at Shishaldin Volcano continues," said an AVO report on Sunday. "Seismic levels have remained relatively low over the past day. Elevated surface temperatures were detected at the summit overnight. Satellite observations suggest reduced or paused lava effusion, consistent with lower seismic levels over the past day. No ash emissions have been detected."

Earlier this month, a short-lived explosion from Shishaldin produced an ash cloud 20,000 - 25,000 feet in the air.

Shishaldin is one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutian volcanic arc, with at least 54 episodes of unrest, including over 24 confirmed eruptions since 1775. The alert level was increased to "watch."

Meanwhile, Pavlof Volcano, about 36 miles northeast of Cold Bay, also saw an increase in seismic activity last week, although no eruptions have been observed. Scientists upgraded the alert level to "advisory."  

Pavlof's last major eruption was in 2016. It sent an ash cloud 37,000 feet into the air and canceled many flights. The volcano is considered one of the Aleutian Islands' most active volcanoes, with more than 40 eruptions in modern history. 

News
SHISHALDIN
PAVLOF
PAVLOF VOLCANO
alaska volcano observatory
aleutian islands

Pavlof Volcano Downgraded To 'Normal,' As Cleveland Increases To 'Watch'

By Nov 13, 2019
Candace Shaack

After showing signs of restlessness, Pavlof Volcano is back at a normal alert level.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory issued an "advisory" for Pavlof last month, following small explosions at its summit 36 miles northeast of Cold Bay. Since then, there have been no further signs of unrest, and scientists downgraded the volcano to "normal" last week.

Pavlof Eruption Triggers Ash Cloud, Canceled Flights

By Mar 27, 2016
Candace Shaack

A volcano in southwest Alaska erupted Sunday, sending an ash cloud up to 37,000 feet into the atmosphere. Pavlof Volcano, located at the southern end of the Alaska Peninsula, suddenly began issuing black ash and fountains of lava yesterday and continued to erupt Monday.

After Bogoslof Eruption, Sen. Murkowski Renews Push For Enhanced Volcano Monitoring

By Feb 14, 2017

 

Senator Lisa Murkowski wants to bolster the nation’s volcano monitoring system. The bill Murkowski is sponsoring, introduced Monday, would modernize existing monitoring networks and create a 24-7 volcano watch office to keep an eye on active volcanoes across the country. Plus, it would create a connected system — the National Volcano Early Warning System — where information from the nation’s five volcano observatories would live.