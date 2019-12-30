Shishaldin Volcano, located about 58 miles southwest of Cold Bay, had a low-level eruption over the weekend.

According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, lava effusion has paused, but the surface temperature remains elevated.

"The low-level eruption at Shishaldin Volcano continues," said an AVO report on Sunday. "Seismic levels have remained relatively low over the past day. Elevated surface temperatures were detected at the summit overnight. Satellite observations suggest reduced or paused lava effusion, consistent with lower seismic levels over the past day. No ash emissions have been detected."

Earlier this month, a short-lived explosion from Shishaldin produced an ash cloud 20,000 - 25,000 feet in the air.

Shishaldin is one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutian volcanic arc, with at least 54 episodes of unrest, including over 24 confirmed eruptions since 1775. The alert level was increased to "watch."

Meanwhile, Pavlof Volcano, about 36 miles northeast of Cold Bay, also saw an increase in seismic activity last week, although no eruptions have been observed. Scientists upgraded the alert level to "advisory."

Pavlof's last major eruption was in 2016. It sent an ash cloud 37,000 feet into the air and canceled many flights. The volcano is considered one of the Aleutian Islands' most active volcanoes, with more than 40 eruptions in modern history.