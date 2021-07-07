Following Worst Year On Record, Salmon Counts Are Looking Up At McLees Lake Weir

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has been collecting data on the salmon runs at McLees Lake at Cape Wislow for nearly two decades.

While Fish and Game was unable to secure funding to monitor the salmon run in 2018 and 2019, the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska teamed up with ADF&G to restore the weir last year. It was the worst year on record for the sockeye salmon count, but so far, this season's count is looking better.

KUCB's Maggie Nelson spoke with ADF&G salmon technician Kanesia McGlashan Price to hear more about how things are shaping up at the weir so far this summer.

McGlashan Price says they wrangle about 40 salmon, five days a week. But with inclement weather and stubborn salmon, she says that work can often be time-consuming and tricky.