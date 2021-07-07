Following Worst Year On Record, Salmon Counts Are Looking Up At McLees Lake Weir

By 2 hours ago

By early July, ADF&G's Kanesia McGlashan Price said they'd already seen 7,500 salmon pass through the weir. While it's above last year's count, the number still falls below the 10,000 minimum escapement goal.
Credit Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has been collecting data on the salmon runs at McLees Lake at Cape Wislow for nearly two decades.

While Fish and Game was unable to secure funding to monitor the salmon run in 2018 and 2019, the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska teamed up with ADF&G to restore the weir last year. It was the worst year on record for the sockeye salmon count, but so far, this season's count is looking better. 

KUCB's Maggie Nelson spoke with ADF&G salmon technician Kanesia McGlashan Price to hear more about how things are shaping up at the weir so far this summer.

 

McGlashan Price says they wrangle about 40 salmon, five days a week. But with inclement weather and stubborn salmon, she says that work can often be time-consuming and tricky.

 

Tags: 
News
ADF&G
MCLEES LAKE
Cape Wislow
sockeye
QAWALANGIN TRIBE
fish weir
SALMON
Subsistence Fishing

