Dr. Anne Zink Discusses Unalaska's COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

While Alaska leads the country in vaccine allocations per capita, Unalaska is lagging behind other communities in the state.

The city reported Monday that the major fishing port, which hosts 4,500 year-round residents and nearly doubles in population during peak fishing seasons, has given less than 900 first doses of the vaccine since they first became available in December.

KUCB's Hope McKenney spoke with the state's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink on Tuesday about why Unalaska is lagging behind in vaccine allocations and what the community can expect moving forward.

For more information about vaccination appointments, contact the Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic at 581-1202 or the Oonalaska Wellness Center at 581-2742.