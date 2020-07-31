A Conversation With FLOAT Shuttle Execs Before They Relaunch Flight Service On Former Ravn Routes

After RavnAir Group cancelled the auction process to sell off its assets earlier this month, a Southern California commuter flight service — FLOAT Shuttle — struck a deal with the bankrupt airline to buy the Part 121 federal operating certificates from Ravn-operated airlines PenAir and Corvus.

FLOAT Shuttle intends to restart scheduled service on all routes formerly served by Ravn — with the exception of Kodiak — in September.

KUCB's Hope McKenney sat down with Rob McKinney and Dan Kitchens, the airline's chief operating officer and chief commercial officer, who are taking the lead in restarting scheduled flight service between Anchorage and Unalaska/Dutch Harbor.

