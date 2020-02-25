Clinic Treating One Snowmachiner Buried In Avalanche On Overland Drive

Updated 2/25/20 at 7:10 p.m.

A snowmachiner is receiving medical treatment at Unalaska's clinic after he was buried in an avalanche Thursday evening near the quarry on Overland Drive.

At 6:52 p.m., Acting Fire Chief Mike Hanson declined to identify the man or share details of his condition. It's unclear how long the man was buried.

"Clinic staff and fire staff are currently working on him," said Hanson.

First responders arrived on scene after receiving a report of a large avalanche and one potential victim.

"Good Samaritan snowmobile riders had sleds up there within a few minutes," said Hanson. "I rode up with them and made contact. Two people up on the hill already were digging out. We continued to help digging him out. Once we got him, we started CPR and we're continuing CPR at this point."

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

Original Story -- -- --

Police say a large avalanche has occurred near the quarry on Overland Drive.

"Please avoid the area," said an emergency alert issued by the Unalaska Department of Public Safety on Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. "Avoid Summer Bay as well."

First responders are on the scene. Public Safety officials declined to share further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.