Alaska Department Of Fish And Game Bi-Weekly Fishing Report For June 17, 2021

Unalaska Bay/Dutch Harbor Road System

Regulation reminders:

· The bag limit for Unalaska Bay fresh and saltwaters is 5 salmon per day of which only 2 may be sockeye.

· Anglers are reminded that Town Creek (Iliuliuk/Unalaska Lake drainage) is closed to fishing for sockeye year-round.

· The saltwaters of Summer Bay are open to snagging, however, the freshwaters from the outlet of Summer Bay Lake to the ocean are closed to all sportfishing.

· All freshwaters of Unalaska Island are closed to snagging year-round.

· The Southwest Alaska Sportfish regulation booklet has a complete list of sport fishing regulations for Unalaska Bay. It can be found in print in many locations or at: http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=fishregulations.sw_sportfish

Fishing reports:

· Reds are starting to show up with a few catches in Margaret’s Bay and in gillnets on Front Beach.

· Counts at the McLee’s weir are just starting with 353 red salmon counted as of June 16.

· No reports of reds caught at Summer Bay, though this fishery typically picks up late in June.

· June is a great time to fish dollies from the beaches as they cruise the nearshore waters for food. Front Beach and Summer Bay beach are great places to look for dollies.

· Halibut are being found, but still in deeper waters. For early season halibut, look to water more than 200ft deep until waters warm up and they move into shallower water.

· Cod seem to be plentiful and are a great alternative to halibut in the early summer!

· As of January 1, 2020 all anglers fishing saltwaters from a boat in Alaska need to have a deep water release device on board and release any rockfish they aren’t keeping to 100 ft or the depth of capture, whatever is shallower.

Contact Tyler Polum or Kelly Krueger at 486-1880 for more sport fishing information.