Dutch Harbor’s drydock is still underwater after losing power and partially sinking last month

Dutch Harbor’s only drydock has partially sunk.

The dock lost power and submerged while lowering for a vessel lift on Feb. 26, according to a statement from Resolve Marine, an international marine salvage company with a drydock and shipyard facility in Unalaska.

While the dock is meant to be submerged, it remained underwater when power was cut.

According to the statement, all crews evacuated safely and Resolve is evaluating what went wrong.

Resolve is working with internal experts to help local teams get the dock afloat again.