Factory trawler runs aground near Unalaska airport runway
The Enterprise, a factory trawler, ran aground in Unalaska Saturday evening.
The 124-foot fishing vessel ran up against the shore near the runway at Tom Madsen Airport at approximately 8 p.m.
Ports Director Peggy McLaughlin said the matter had been passed to the Coast Guard.
Representatives from the coast guard could not be reached for comment on Saturday night.