© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Industry
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Factory trawler runs aground near Unalaska airport runway

KUCB
Published May 28, 2022 at 10:50 PM AKDT
IMG_1618.jpeg
Hope McKenney
/
KUCB
The Enterprise is a 124-foot factory trawler that ran aground Saturday evening.

The Enterprise, a factory trawler, ran aground in Unalaska Saturday evening.

The 124-foot fishing vessel ran up against the shore near the runway at Tom Madsen Airport at approximately 8 p.m.

Ports Director Peggy McLaughlin said the matter had been passed to the Coast Guard.

Representatives from the coast guard could not be reached for comment on Saturday night.

Industry