Unalaska City Council approves agreement for city workers after hours of debate

The Unalaska City Council approved a collective bargaining agreement with the union that represents many of the city’s workers on Thursday morning.

The International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 302 represents employees at City Hall, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Public Utilities and the Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation.

Their collective bargaining agreement requested a 15% raise in employee salaries over a three-year period.

Councilors were originally scheduled to vote at their regular meeting Tuesday night, but postponed making a decision after an executive session that lasted two hours.

Dozens of city employees and their supporters packed council chambers for Thursday’s rollercoaster of a meeting, characterized by tie-breaking votes, changed decisions and gasps.

Ultimately, the council did approve the agreement.

