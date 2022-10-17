Qawalangin Tribe welcomes new council member

The Qawalangin Tribal Council swore in new member Nick Tutiakoff at its annual meeting on Oct. 8.

Members of the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska elected Tutiakoff to take over Trever Schliebe’s former seat. Tutiakoff ran unopposed and will serve a three-year term.

Following the election, the council also elected new officers. They chose Dennis Robinson to serve as Tribal President, replacing Harriet Berikoff. Robinson also serves as the city’s Vice Mayor.

Johanna Tellman replaced Jim Shaishnikoff as Vice President, and Marie Schliebe was reelected as treasurer. The council elects those officers annually.

Harriet Berikoff was elected to fill Tellman’s former position as a council member.

Tribe CEO Chris Price said about 100 Tribal members generally vote in the annual election.

This was the tribe’s 33rd annual meeting.