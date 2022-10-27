© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska Raiders celebrate nine seniors at first regional volleyball match of the season

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published October 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM AKDT
UCSD Volleyball 2022 huddle.jpeg
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
For their very first match of the season, Unalaska hosted Lumen Christi, a private Catholic high school in Anchorage. And not only was it their first conference match, but it was also senior night for nine of the student athletes.

Alaska student athletes — especially those in remote parts of the state — have a unique experience compared to most sports teams in the Lower 48.

Rural students only get so many chances to travel and compete. And usually, those trips involve at least a day of travel time on planes, buses, and sometimes even boats. On top of that, weather can cause flight cancellations or delays. So when student athletes in Unalaska make it off the remote island to compete, or get the opportunity to host a team, they have to make it count.

“You can't really have a bad day because if you have a bad day, that could be four games that we play,” said Unalaska volleyball head coach Rachel Peter.

UCSD Volleyball 2022 seniors.jpeg
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB

Peter has coached the island’s volleyball team for about five years. She said sometimes the team has to play around 15 games in one weekend. And some of those can be really high stakes for the athletes, who are hoping to get a good seat in their regional tournament later in the season.

For their very first match of the season, Unalaska hosted Lumen Christi, a private Catholic high school in Anchorage. And not only was it their first conference match, but it was also senior night for nine of the student athletes.

Prior to the game, Peter said she was anticipating a lot of intense emotions from the athletes, especially from the older ones.

“It's going to be interesting tonight, first game and senior night,” she said. “It's going to be a weird mix of emotions.”

And she was right. Friends, family and fans packed the stands, while the team hugged one another, their tears and laughter carrying through the high school gym.

Technically, the Raiders had already faced Lumen Christi in a couple of matches the Thursday before their senior night. In total, they played six matches over the weekend. Peter says that’s the point — to get in as much play time as they possibly can.

UCSD Volleyball 2022 hugging.jpeg
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB

“I'm trying to get some of my younger girls some experience also, which is why it's so awesome to have home games, and have a team like Lumen who's willing to play a lot of games with us,” she said.

But Saturday night’s game was the one that really mattered.

“We have to play everybody in our region at least once,” Peter said. “And that's how they seed our regional tournament. So tonight will be our first regional game. Hopefully we can get a win under our belts.”

That night, Unalaska lost to Lumen Christi in their first regional match of the season. But Peter said this team is resilient and she’s looking forward to the rest of the season.

“A lot of them have not really had the chance to be like the star of the show,” she said. “And yesterday, at their first match, when they did, I was very proud of them. They were all swinging. They were all cheering for each other. They did not play timid, and I'm really, really excited to see where we can go this season with nine seniors who are ready to go and ready to compete. And I think it’s going to be a good year.”

The Unalaska High school volleyball team will travel to the Susitna Valley Invitational Oct. 27. There, Peter said, they’ll play conference matches against Su Valley, Cordova and Ninilchik.

Tags
Education UCSDYouth SportsUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTUnalaska High School Volleyball
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content
  • ucsd_light.jpg
    Education
    Unalaska school budget drops deeper into red as energy costs rise
    Maggie Nelson
    Like many school districts across Alaska, spikes in energy costs have Unalaska City schools looking at a major budget deficit. In combination with flatlined state funding, enrollment drops and increased teacher salaries, the island’s deficit is predicted to take the shape of around a-half-million dollars. Superintendent Jim Wilson presented a budget update to the Unalaska school board on Oct. 19 that includes a $535,000 anticipated deficit. This is the biggest deficit he’s seen in his 10 years as the high school principal, and likely one of the largest deficits the district has ever seen, he said.
  • ucsd_2021.jpg
    Education
    UCSD School Board elects president, welcomes new superintendent
    Maggie Nelson
    Unalaska City School Board members voted unanimously to reelect Jolene Longo as board president Wednesday. Longo was elected to the board in 2020 and this will be her second year serving as president. The board also swore in newly elected members Bob Cummings and David Gibson.
  • drswint_ucsd_superintendent.jpg
    Education
    Unalaska Superintendent Robbie Swint Jr. resigns
    Maggie Nelson
    The superintendent of Unalaska’s schools, Robbie Swint Jr., has resigned. The school board accepted his resignation in a unanimous vote at a meeting Wednesday night. According to a statement from the board, Swint is moving off the island to be closer to his family. Swint said he is sorry that he won’t be fulfilling his commitment to the district. He was just over a year into his three-year contract. But he feels that he wasn’t supported by the school board and wants to put his family’s needs first. “I don't want to say any derogatory thing against anyone,” Swint said. “I will just say I don't believe it was a good fit for me for a number of reasons. And so that's why I submitted my resignation.”
Load More