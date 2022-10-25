© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Education
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska school budget drops deeper into red as energy costs rise

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published October 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM AKDT
ucsd_light.jpg
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
Superintendent Jim Wilson presented a budget update to the Unalaska school board on Oct. 19 that includes a $535,000 anticipated deficit.

Like many school districts across Alaska, spikes in energy costs have Unalaska City schools looking at a major budget deficit. In combination with flatlined state funding, enrollment drops and increased teacher salaries, the island’s deficit is predicted to take the shape of around a-half-million dollars.

Superintendent Jim Wilson presented a budget update to the Unalaska school board on Oct. 19 that includes a $535,000 anticipated deficit. This is the biggest deficit he’s seen in his 10 years as the high school principal, and likely one of the largest deficits the district has ever seen, he said.

“Can we sustain a $500,000 deficit? No, we can't,” Wilson said. “There will need to be some adjustments made to the budget. In most districts, as you lose a significant percentage of your student population, we start to look at everything across the board, from supplies, to staffing, to travel, and try to figure out areas where you can find efficiencies, to be able to have a balanced budget.”

Unalaska City School District officials were anticipating some added costs from salary and wage increases following teacher negotiations, which took place last spring. Those costs are estimated to total about $135,000 and would reflect this year’s 3% raise to teacher salaries, according to Wilson. But the majority of the deficit comes from skyrocketing energy costs, which total around $400,000 and affect nearly all sectors of the budget, from shipping of supplies to student athlete travel, he said.

The original budget, approved this spring, had a roughly $230,000 deficit. With additional, one-time funding from the State, that would have been nearly balanced. But surging expenses for fuel, along with utilities, shipping and travel costs, have now pushed the district back into the red at more than double the original deficit, according to Wilson.

The state has made a small increase in the amount it gives school districts per student. That base student allocation (BSA) fluctuates for each district based on a formula that accounts for schools’ unique costs. But, until recently when state legislators approved an education reform bill, the starting amount for the BSA, of just under $6,000, had remained flat since 2017.

That doesn’t completely solve the rural district’s deficit problems, though. And as enrollment continues dropping on the island, as it is seen doing across Alaska, state funding will also follow suit.

The district was already expecting a hit to its state funds due to a drop in enrollment this year — another statewide issue plaguing rural and urban school districts. Officials estimated about 345 students for the school year. That’s a drastic drop from just a few years ago, when Unalaska schools saw a record high enrollment of more than 420 students. The island’s official enrollment count ends Oct. 28, but as of Friday, the student population was at 341.

Still, there is enough money in the school’s fund balance to cover the current deficit, and the district has filled some of its funding gap with federal COVID money, Wilson said.

“The reality is that most COVID funds and a lot of those grants that were one-time funding through the state, they're gone now this year,” he said. “And so we're going to have to look at that and try to figure out how to have a sustainable budget.”

Wilson said the budget committee will have to make some serious and long-term decisions about where to make cuts when they meet next year.

Results from the state audit will be returned soon. Those will give a clearer picture of how big the deficit actually is, Wilson said. An official budget revision is expected to be presented at the board’s November meeting.

Tags
Education UNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTUCSDBUDGETCity of Unalaska
Related Content
  • ucsd_2021.jpg
    Education
    Unalaska City Council votes unanimously to fully fund school district
    Maggie Nelson
    In a unanimous vote, City Council members granted the Unalaska School District its full funding request of roughly $5 million — a 6.5% increase from last year. The school district is expecting a drastic drop in student enrollment next fiscal year. And officials said that means they’ll be getting less money from the state. Overall, the projected budget is about $8 million — less than a 2% increase from last year. Still, the budget has a deficit of more than $200,000. District officials said a large part of that is due to trying to combat learning losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • RAVN runway landing Sept 2022.jpg
    Regional
    Unalaska grasps at solutions to stifling airfare costs
    Maggie Nelson
    With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, fuel costs spiked across the nation, inciting a rise in air travel costs. Then a slew of factors compounded the problem: inflation, bad weather, pilot shortages and loads of people traveling sent those prices even higher. And in Unalaska, 800 air miles from Anchorage, nestled between the Bering Sea and the North Pacific Ocean, those costs are landing a hard blow.
  • ucsd_2021.jpg
    Education
    UCSD School Board elects president, welcomes new superintendent
    Maggie Nelson
    Unalaska City School Board members voted unanimously to reelect Jolene Longo as board president Wednesday. Longo was elected to the board in 2020 and this will be her second year serving as president. The board also swore in newly elected members Bob Cummings and David Gibson.
Load More