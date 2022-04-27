© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska City Council votes unanimously to fully fund school district

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published April 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM AKDT
ucsd_2021.jpg
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
The school district is expecting a drastic drop in student enrollment next fiscal year. And officials said that means they’ll be getting less money from the state.

In a unanimous vote, City Council members granted the Unalaska School District its full funding request of roughly $5 million for fiscal year 2023 — a 6.5% increase from last year.

While Councilman Thom Bell ultimately voted in favor, he said he originally hoped for just a 3% increase. He said it sends a bad message to city employees when the city reduces internal spending, but grants full funding to other organizations who aren’t making similar cuts.

“I think it just shows bad optics for the council to get up here and [for] every other entity say, ‘Here, just take our money,’” Bell said.

The City Council also awarded community support grants to all of the local organizations that made requests at its Tuesday meeting.

The school district is expecting a drastic drop in student enrollment next fiscal year. And officials said that means they’ll be getting less money from the state.

Overall, the projected budget is about $8 million — less than a 2% increase from last year. Still, the budget has a deficit of more than $200,000. District officials said a large part of that is due to trying to combat learning losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peggy McLaughlin is the city’s port director and also a UCSD parent. At Tuesday’s meeting, she told councilors those efforts are invaluable.

“The school has done a tremendous job with limited resources,” McLaughlin said. “Coming out of COVID, our kids are struggling and they need some of these social and art programs to get back on track.”

The city’s $5 million contribution to the school is this year’s maximum request amount.

Tags

Education UCSDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTCity of Unalaska
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content
  • eagle_s_view_elementary_2.jpg
    Education
    Unalaska school district reaches into reserves as enrollment drops
    Maggie Nelson
    While Alaska’s lawmakers consider increasing public school funding, the Unalaska City School District prepares for a significant decrease in revenue due to a drop in enrollment. And with that, the district is looking to the city for about $5 million to cover its budget for fiscal year 2023. At a City Council meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Robbie Swint Jr. presented the Unalaska City School District’s proposed budget, which is based on an estimated enrollment of 345 students.
  • LEKANOFF PARKER DECK RAVEN BAY.jpg
    Industry
    Local boat looks to Unalaska’s youth in hopes of revitalizing island’s fishery
    Maggie Nelson
    It was still dark at Unalaska’s Robert Storrs Small Boat Harbor, just before 5 a.m. on a fair spring morning. Normally, Dustan Dickerson and his three-man crew would be warming up the engine of the 54-foot Raven Bay by now so they could head out a few miles to haul and set cod pots, eat, sleep and repeat for a couple days before returning home. But on this mid-March morning, the crew was joined by three sleepy-eyed greenhorns: Corynn Lekanoff, Kaidon Parker and Anatoly Fomin. The three local teens were headed out for a day trip to get a glimpse into the life of Unalaska’s small boat fishermen. The trip is part of an outreach program led and started earlier this year by Dickerson, captain and owner of the Raven Bay. It’s meant to provide local youth with the chance to get on a boat and see what fishing is all about.
  • ucsd_2021.jpg
    Education
    Unalaska school board considers adopting new calendar for fall 2023
    Maggie Nelson
    The Unalaska school board is considering switching up the district’s calendar and is looking for input from the community. At their meeting Wednesday, board members discussed three different options for future school year schedules, one of which was drafted by member Kerry Mahoney. It pushes the entire school year back and puts the first day of school on Sept. 5, about two to three weeks later than usual.
Load More