© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Jury selection postponed as Unalaska car crash case sees another delay

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published September 4, 2024 at 1:59 PM AKDT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
At a hearing Tuesday, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews postponed jury selection and set a new status hearing for 23-year-old defendant Dustin Ruckman, who will now have to be re-indicted before facing trial.

There will be no jury selection next week in the criminal trial involving a fatal 2019 Unalaska car crash.

It is the fourth time jury selection has been moved, one of many delays in the roughly five-year case.

At a hearing Tuesday, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews postponed jury selection and set a new status hearing for 23-year-old defendant Dustin Ruckman, who will now have to be re-indicted before facing trial.

In 2019, police say Ruckman, a highschooler at the time, was driving his truck on Unalaska’s Mount Ballyhoo when it plummeted down the side of the mountain.

Ruckman told police he was thrown from the truck. High schoolers Karly McDonald and Kiara R. Haist were in the vehicle when it fell nearly 900 feet down the cliff. Both girls were ejected from the truck and died in the crash.

Ruckman is being charged with counts of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving. His lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the indictment on various grounds, including concerns about expert testimony, according to an Unalaska court clerk. The state prosecutor originally opposed the motion but eventually agreed to it, she said.

Judge Matthews set a new status hearing for Sept. 12, when he told the court he would grant the motion. Once again, a schedule will be set to determine if there is enough evidence to charge Ruckman and ultimately go to trial at the end of the month.

While next week’s jury selection has been postponed, a jury trial beginning Sept. 30 remains on the schedule, according to an email sent to potential jurors.
Tags
Crime MOUNT BALLYHOOUNALASKA COURTUnalaska Department of Public SafetyALASKA SUPERIOR COURTAlaska State News
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content
  • Kiara Renteria-Haist and Karly McDonald's memorial on Ballyhoo.
    Crime
    2019 Ballyhoo crash case gets new judge, awaits new trial date
    Maggie Nelson
    A new judge overseeing a criminal case involving a fatal 2019 car crash in Unalaska has granted the defense extra time to solidify a new trial date. In a status hearing on Feb. 8, Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews allowed Julia Moudy, the lead counsel for the defense, another month to go through discovery materials, gather experts and find a trial date that will fit her schedule. That comes after several delays and complications in the case – the latest being a change in lead counsel for the defense, which led to the appointment of a new trial judge.
  • James and Kathryn Gould are buried in King Cove Cemetery.
    Crime
    King Cove man charged with killing parents
    Theo Greenly
    Rumors of Joshua Gould’s detainment have circulated widely on social media in recent months, but charges were not formally filed until Wednesday.
  • Crime
    Jury selection postponed for long-anticipated Unalaska trial, after police find ‘drawer’ of related records
    Maggie Nelson
    At a status hearing Friday, state prosecutor Patrick McKay Jr. with the District Attorney’s Office in Anchorage told the court that the Unalaska Police Department has new information related to the trial of Dustin Ruckman. The trial has been ongoing for five years. The primary investigating officer on the case thought there were missing pages from her report, according to McKay. On top of that, McKay said the police department found a drawer of records, including things like disks, related to the case — most of which is just copies of material they already had. In light of the newly discovered information though, McKay asked the department to send over all of their material for the case. According to Unalaska City Manager Bil Homka, the city recently became aware of the material and is investigating the situation.
Load More