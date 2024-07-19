© 2024 KUCB
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

King Cove man charged with killing parents

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published July 19, 2024 at 7:02 PM AKDT
James and Kathryn Gould are buried in King Cove Cemetery.
Courtesy Of Amy Carlough
James and Kathryn Gould are buried in King Cove Cemetery.

A man from King Cove is now charged with murder after his parents died earlier this year in Anchorage following a house fire.

Joshua Gould is facing more than a half-dozen charges including two counts of first-degree murder and a count of arson in the deaths of James and Kathryn Gould.

Rumors of Joshua Gould’s detainment have circulated widely on social media in recent months, but charges were not formally filed until Wednesday.

Gould’s parents were longtime residents of King Cove, an Aleutian fishing community, and lived part-time in Anchorage. Their Anchorage home was burned down in February and their death certificates say they died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

Gould has a history of violent offenses, and was put on probation for domestic assault in April.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday on the new charges.
Crime King coveAnchorageALASKA COURT SYSTEMALEUTIANS EAST BOROUGH
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
