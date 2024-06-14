Details point to homicide in King Cove couple’s death

Developments in the case of a King Cove couple who died earlier this year point to homicide, according to the death certificate of James Gould, released in early May. He and his wife, Kathryn, died in a house fire in their Anchorage home this winter. The fire is being investigated as arson.

According to their death certificates, the 75-year old victims died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

James and Kathryn Gould owned John Gould & Sons, a general store that first opened in King Cove in 1939. The couple spent most of their life in the small fishing community near the tip of the Alaska Peninsula, but were living in Anchorage at the time of their deaths.

The couple’s niece, Amy Carlough, said she hopes pending investigations will bring the community closure.

“Now that both deaths have been officially ruled as homicides…our family will be working with law enforcement to spearhead necessary justice for them and the communities they loved to call ‘home,’” Carlough said.

James and Kathryn are buried in King Cove Cemetery. Their memorial service was held in February.

Anyone with information related to the deaths can contact the Anchorage Police Department and reference APD case 24-3563.