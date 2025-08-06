© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Nikolski builds new community center after converting old one into classroom space

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:26 PM AKDT
1 of 4  — Group photo nikolski new community center
Photo courtesy of Lily Stamm
2 of 4  — nikolski new community center boat
Photo courtesy of Lily Stamm
3 of 4  — Moving Module nikolski
Photo courtesy of Lily Stamm
4 of 4  — new community center kitchen
Photo courtesy of Grant Mirick

The Aleutian village of Nikolski will celebrate the opening of its new community center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Aug. 22. The center is restoring a vital gathering space that was lost when the island’s school reopened last year.

“We are pleased to have a new center customized for Nikolski, including a large kitchen to support our subsistence way of life,” said Tanya Lestenkof, tribal administrator for the Native Village of Nikolski.

Nikolski is located on Umnak Island in the central Aleutians with a population of about 30.

Residents had to reorganize how they used their buildings when the school reopened after being closed for more than a decade. They converted the former school building into a grocery store and post office, then offered their existing community center as a classroom space. The change left residents, including seniors who regularly gathered for meals, without their central meeting place.

The regional nonprofit organization, Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association, funded the construction through its Community Development Grant Program.

Construction crews worked alongside residents this summer to assemble prefabricated structures. The village chose prefabrication because Nikolski doesn't have dock service, requiring all materials to arrive by landing craft.

The project took less than a year to complete.
Tags
Arts & Culture NIKOLSKIAPICDAALEUTIAN PRIBILOF ISLANDS ASSOCIATIONumnak
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content