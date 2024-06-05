© 2024 KUCB
Unalaska constructs niĝilax̂, becomes sixth community to build historic boat

Andy Lusk
Published June 5, 2024 at 5:37 PM AKDT
Unlike the smaller iqyax̂ and ulux̂tax̂, which carry one and two people, the niĝilax̂ is huge — able to carry roughly 20 people.
Unalaska is now the sixth community to construct a niĝilax̂ — the large, Unangax̂ skin boat lost to history for two centuries. The completed wooden frame sits outside of the Unalaska City School District woodshop, where it waits for finishing touches.

Unlike the smaller iqyax̂ and ulux̂tax̂, which carry one and two people, the niĝilax̂ is huge — able to carry roughly 20 people. This earned it the nickname “village mover.”

Marc Daniels is a carpenter who worked with a team of historic boat builders and the Qawalangin Tribe to construct the Unalaska niĝilax̂ in late April. Since 2022, they’ve launched multiple niĝilan across the Aleutian Chain, and in one California community with a strong Unangax̂ history.

“It’s actually the sixth one that has been built by me and the other tribes in the region in the last two years, which is amazing because we’ve dreamed about it and talked about it for about 30 years,” Daniels said.

The boats are more than historical relics to Daniels and those he works with on these projects: they’re meant to be used.
While not Unangax̂ himself, Daniels began learning how to build the traditional watercraft when he moved from California to the Pribilof Islands in the early 1990s. He’s spent the last several decades helping construct these boats with tribes across the Aleutians.

“These vessels haven’t been around for 200-plus years,” he said. “They were intentionally destroyed as a means of controlling the Unangax̂ people. So that’s what drives these projects: righting that wrong and moving forward from there.”

The boats are more than historical relics to Daniels and those he works with on these projects: they’re meant to be used.

Ferguson wants to see the Unalaska niĝilax̂ become a shared community resource.
Mike Ferguson traveled from his home in Port Townsend, Washington, to volunteer for the project. He plans to teach other Unangax̂ people how to build skin boats.

Ferguson had only visited the Aleutians once before coming to Unalaska. His other visit was to Sand Point, where he worked with Daniels on a different niĝilax̂ construction project. He said projects like these help connect him with his Unangax̂ ancestry.

“These vessels are a path of discovery to the communities and culture that I never knew, but are a part of me,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson wants to see the Unalaska niĝilax̂ become a shared community resource.

“There are very few people who know what it’s like to paddle in a niĝilax̂,” he said. “I think once people get out in the water, it’ll open up the connections to the land and the sea in the community.”

The niĝilax̂ will be taken to the Qawalangin Tribe’s annual culture camp, Camp Qungaayux̂, and completed over the summer. Camp Q participants will finish the boat by adding an outer layer of animal skin and carving the boat’s paddles.

After that, the niĝilax̂ will be ready for the water.
Andy Lusk
Andy Lusk is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
