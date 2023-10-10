© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Author Ray Hudson discusses the harmful impacts of censorship for Banned Books Week

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published October 10, 2023 at 11:49 AM AKDT
The Ray Hudson room is filled with historical books at the Unalaska City Library.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
The Ray Hudson room is filled with historical books at the Unalaska City Library.

The first week of October was National Banned Books Week — an event that aims to bring people together in shared support of the freedom to seek and express ideas. The event was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in libraries, bookstores and schools, according to the Banned Books Week Coalition. This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Read!” and hopes to bring national attention to the harms of censorship.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," author Ray Hudson joins the show. Hudson lived in Unalaska from 1964 to 199. He taught at Unalaska City School and has written many books about Unalaska and the Aleutians, and is perhaps best known for the 1998 Unalaska classic, “Moments Rightly Placed: An Aleutian Memoir.”

Hudson sat down with KUCB to discuss the impacts of book bannings in schools, bookstores, and libraries and how censorship affects the author-reader relationship.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Oct. 5, 2023.

Tags
Arts & Culture City of Unalaska Public LibraryBanned Book WeeklibraryUnalaska Public Libraryunalaska library
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More