Unalaska’s temporary library closes Monday, as staff prepares for grand opening of new building

The newly renovated and expanded Unalaska Public Library is scheduled to open April 30.

To prepare, City Librarian Karen Kresh said the temporary library in the Burma Road Chapel will close to the public next week, on Monday, April 17.

That means there’ll be about two weeks without community access to the library, as city staff transfers collection materials and puts finishing touches on the new permanent space.

“City of Unalaska staff and contractors will work on setting up the final shelves in the building and moving books, supplies, artwork, and other items from storage,” said Kresh in a statement.

During the closure, library patrons can return materials to the book drop at the new building, located at 64 Eleanor Street near the senior center. The book drop is next to the front door.

Kresh said city staff is working hard to get the new building ready and invited the community to a grand opening celebration on Sunday, April 30, at 1 p.m.

Following the celebration, the library will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.