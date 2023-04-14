© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska’s temporary library closes Monday, as staff prepares for grand opening of new building

KUCB | By Laura Kraegel
Published April 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM AKDT
LibraryOpeningPreparation.jpg
Karen Kresh
/
Unalaska Public Library
City staff set up Unalaska’s newly renovated library building ahead of the April 30 grand opening.

The newly renovated and expanded Unalaska Public Library is scheduled to open April 30.

To prepare, City Librarian Karen Kresh said the temporary library in the Burma Road Chapel will close to the public next week, on Monday, April 17.

That means there’ll be about two weeks without community access to the library, as city staff transfers collection materials and puts finishing touches on the new permanent space.

“City of Unalaska staff and contractors will work on setting up the final shelves in the building and moving books, supplies, artwork, and other items from storage,” said Kresh in a statement.

During the closure, library patrons can return materials to the book drop at the new building, located at 64 Eleanor Street near the senior center. The book drop is next to the front door.

Kresh said city staff is working hard to get the new building ready and invited the community to a grand opening celebration on Sunday, April 30, at 1 p.m.

Following the celebration, the library will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Tags
Arts & Culture libraryUnalaska Public Library
Laura Kraegel
Laura Kraegel reported for KUCB from 2016 until 2020. She was KUCB's news director starting in 2019. We are proud to have her back in the spring of 2023 filling in as an interim reporter for KUCB.
See stories by Laura Kraegel
Related Content
Load More