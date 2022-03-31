© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unalaska Public Library opens temporary location in Burma Road Chapel

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published March 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM AKDT
Maggie Nelson
KUCB
The library will maintain a scaled back Ray Hudson Room, with some of its Alaska collection available upstairs.

Unalaska’s public library opened at its temporary location inside the Burma Road Chapel today, almost a week earlier than anticipated.

The library will operate during its normal hours: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from noon to 6 p.m.

The temporary location has a limited selection of books, movies and magazines, but librarian Karen Kresh said staff can still order new requested items and borrow from other libraries.

The earlier opening will not affect due dates. Items checked out before the library closed are still due on their original date of April 5.

The expanded library is set to reopen in its original location at 64 Eleanor St near the beginning of 2023.

You can call the library for more information at 907-581-5060.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
