Unalaska Public Library opens temporary location in Burma Road Chapel

Unalaska’s public library opened at its temporary location inside the Burma Road Chapel today, almost a week earlier than anticipated.

The library will operate during its normal hours: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from noon to 6 p.m.

The temporary location has a limited selection of books, movies and magazines, but librarian Karen Kresh said staff can still order new requested items and borrow from other libraries.

The library will maintain a scaled back Ray Hudson Room, with some of its Alaska collection available upstairs.

The earlier opening will not affect due dates. Items checked out before the library closed are still due on their original date of April 5.

The expanded library is set to reopen in its original location at 64 Eleanor St near the beginning of 2023.

You can call the library for more information at 907-581-5060.