Women's History Month on KUCB
During the month of March, KUCB worked with Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence to produce five episodes of special programming for Women's History Month. Our goal this month was to elevate the diverse voices of the women of Unalaska.
Episode 1: Sharon Svarny-Livingston, Virginia Hatfield and Yudelka Leclere.
Episode 2: Rose Sevilla, Karen Kresh and Delta Bedard.
Episode 3: Irena Adams.
Episode 4: Kate Schwarz, Anfesia Tutiakoff, Wilma Adams with her granddaughters, Jennifer Heller and Alia Franklin.
Episode 5: Jennifer Heller, Alia Franklin, Kate Schwarz, Nichel Kernin, Marti Rookala, and our final guest was 4-year-old Aaliyah.
