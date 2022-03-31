© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Women's History Month on KUCB

KUCB | By Lauren Adams
Published March 31, 2022 at 2:52 PM AKDT
WHM.jpg
womenshistorymonth.gov

During the month of March, KUCB worked with Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence to produce five episodes of special programming for Women's History Month. Our goal this month was to elevate the diverse voices of the women of Unalaska.

Episode 1: Sharon Svarny-Livingston, Virginia Hatfield and Yudelka Leclere.

WHM_1.mp3

Episode 2: Rose Sevilla, Karen Kresh and Delta Bedard.

WHM_2.mp3

Episode 3: Irena Adams.

WHM_3.mp3

Episode 4: Kate Schwarz, Anfesia Tutiakoff, Wilma Adams with her granddaughters, Jennifer Heller and Alia Franklin.

WHM_4.mp3

Episode 5: Jennifer Heller, Alia Franklin, Kate Schwarz, Nichel Kernin, Marti Rookala, and our final guest was 4-year-old Aaliyah.

WHM_5.mp3

Tags

Arts & Culture UNALASKANS AGAINST SEXUAL ASSAULT AND FAMILY VIOLENCERadioCommunity RadioUSAFV
Lauren Adams
Lauren is a longtime resident of Unalaska. She started her time at UCB working in television production for Channel 8 in 2002. Lauren was promoted to station manager in 2006, and enjoys working with an excellent staff and board to provide public radio and television programming to the community of Unalaska.
See stories by Lauren Adams