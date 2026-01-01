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What should our local leaders prioritize? Take our short community survey. Your feedback will shape KUCB's 2026 election event, "Unalaska Votes: What Matters to the Community?"

2026 Municipal Election Guide

Unalaska voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Oct. 6 to elect two City Council members and two school board members. We have compiled a guide for voters to use as a resource leading up to the day of the election. Candidate bios, information on voting and details about an upcoming forum can be found below.

Candidate Statements for City Council Seat B
Candidate statements for City Council Seat E
Candidate Statements for School Board Seats

Learn more about City Council candidates

Join KUCB for an evening of conversation about the issues that matter most to Unalaskans. The event is called Unalaska votes: What matters to the community? 

We'll share results from a communitywide survey, conduct live polling during the event, and invite local candidates and current City Council members to respond to what they hear. Candidates will also have an opportunity to introduce themselves and share why they’re running. Snacks will be provided!

The community event is Thursday, Oct. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Unalaska Public Library. We’ll broadcast live on Facebook, 89.7 FM and KUCB.org, where it will also be available on demand.

Voting in Unalaska’s 2026 Election

The Unalaska municipal election is Tuesday, Oct. 6. On election day, polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Unalaska City Hall, 43 Raven Way. If you can't vote that day, here are the other ways to cast your ballot:

Early in-person voting: Stop by City Hall to vote in person between Sept. 16 and Oct. 5 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Absentee voting: You can also vote by mail, online or fax. Just be sure to apply by the deadlines: Sept. 25 for mail and Oct. 5 for online or fax. The ballot receipt deadline is Oct. 6 (election day).