2026 Municipal Election Guide

Learn more about City Council candidates

Join KUCB for an evening of conversation about the issues that matter most to Unalaskans. The event is called Unalaska votes: What matters to the community?

We'll share results from a communitywide survey, conduct live polling during the event, and invite local candidates and current City Council members to respond to what they hear. Candidates will also have an opportunity to introduce themselves and share why they’re running. Snacks will be provided!

The community event is Thursday, Oct. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Unalaska Public Library. We’ll broadcast live on Facebook, 89.7 FM and KUCB.org, where it will also be available on demand.