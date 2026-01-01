2026 Municipal Election Guide
Learn more about City Council candidates
Join KUCB for an evening of conversation about the issues that matter most to Unalaskans. The event is called Unalaska votes: What matters to the community?
We'll share results from a communitywide survey, conduct live polling during the event, and invite local candidates and current City Council members to respond to what they hear. Candidates will also have an opportunity to introduce themselves and share why they’re running. Snacks will be provided!
The community event is Thursday, Oct. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Unalaska Public Library. We’ll broadcast live on Facebook, 89.7 FM and KUCB.org, where it will also be available on demand.
Voting in Unalaska’s 2026 Election
The Unalaska municipal election is Tuesday, Oct. 6. On election day, polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Unalaska City Hall, 43 Raven Way. If you can't vote that day, here are the other ways to cast your ballot:
Early in-person voting: Stop by City Hall to vote in person between Sept. 16 and Oct. 5 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Absentee voting: You can also vote by mail, online or fax. Just be sure to apply by the deadlines: Sept. 25 for mail and Oct. 5 for online or fax. The ballot receipt deadline is Oct. 6 (election day).