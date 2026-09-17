Darin Nicholson

I am running for seat E Unalaska City Council.

After honorably serving in the United States Army, I began my career in the Alaska fishing industry in 1987 as a fish processor with Arctic Alaska Fisheries in Dutch Harbor. Through decades of dedication and hard work, I advanced to become the Dutch Harbor Operations Manager for Trident Seafoods. Now I am currently working with Sundance Stevedore supporting Fishermen’s Finest Vessels. Over my 39 years in the fishing industry, I have gained extensive experience in leadership and operations, which I believe continues to serve me well as your City Council representative.

I have proudly called Unalaska home for more than 15 years, and plan to remain here through retirement.

I am committed to using my work ethic, vision, and energy to support Unalaska’s future growth as both a world-class port and a premier tourist destination.

Statements were submitted by candidates and have not been edited.

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