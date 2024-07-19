King Cove hit hard by seafood cannery closure

Ernie Newman snakes his shopping cart through the tables of food set up in the old King Cove school. He’s filling his cart with canned pineapple. Pancake mix, pasta, peanut butter.

All the food at this pop-up pantry came from Peter Pan Seafood Co. The cannery typically feeds around 700 seasonal workers who live in company bunkhouses during the summer salmon season. So the freezers and pantries were packed. But market conditions and a slew of business decisions led the seafood processor to suddenly cease operations in April. So Peter Pan gave away the food to the community.

Theo Greenly / KUCB Community members attended a pop-up pantry on June 14, picking up/collecting food left behind by the seafood company’s last-minute closure.

”Peter Pan finally doin’ us a favor,” Newsman said. “Oh dandy.”

Alaska’s fishing industry has faced major challenges this past year. Low fish prices and high overhead costs have led some of the industry's biggest players to sell or shutter their processing plants, sending shock waves through the coastal communities who rely on those canneries.

Perhaps no other community has been harder hit than the small city of King Cove, near the tip of the Alaska Peninsula. The town’s only processor, Peter Pan Seafood Co., closed almost overnight this spring, leaving many residents to question the community’s future.

Theo Greenly / KUCB Peter Pan employed around 700 seasonal workers during a typical summer salmon season, which included housing them in company bunkhouses.

Newman is 65 years old. And like many folks in town, he’s spent his entire career working for Peter Pan. There’s been one single cannery in King Cove for over a century. And Peter Pan has operated it for the last 50 years. When it closed, that left the community without its only economic engine.

“Terrible, it’s terrible,” Newman said. “Destroyed our town.”

The absence of hundreds of seasonal workers means local businesses, like Lilian Sager’s food truck, have lost customers.

Cora Rocili is the city clerk. She helped organize this food drive to distribute the cannery’s food. Another lifelong resident, her parents met at the plant and she grew up living in company housing and hanging around the cannery with the other workers’ kids.

“They called us the Peter Pan Brats,” she said.

Fishing is the only industry in King Cove. The town’s businesses revolve around supporting the fleet, and about 75% of city revenue comes from taxes on the fish that’s delivered locally.

“Everybody's affected by what's going on with Peter Pan,” Rocili said. “It’s sad to see. It's definitely something I never expected to see.”

Rocili moonlights as a bartender at MC’s, near the harbor, but the bar is largely empty these days. Lillian Sager owns a food truck in town, and she said that’s been the trend around town.

“My business is cut more than half,” Sager said. “It's like we're treading water.”

She said she and her husband have had to make the tough decision to leave.

“This is our home, this is where our ancestors lived and we want to stay here, but we're moving to Washington,” Sager said.

That’s something Mayor Warren Wilson doesn’t want to see. He’s a third generation King Cove fisherman. He says it’s inevitable for some families to relocate. Even his own business has been affected. Wilson runs a boat welding service, and he says one of his welders has moved away to find work. He’s troubled by the trend.

Theo Greenly / KUCB Mayor Warren Wilson is a third-generation King Cove fisherman. He hopes the city can convince another seafood company to buy the Peter Pan facility.

“I just hate to see the population go downhill, because once you start losing your population, you lose your school, and once you start losing your school, you lose children. Once you start losing children, you lose smiley faces, and then you don't hear the laughter anymore. That's when your community is going to die,” Wilson said.

Wilson hopes the city can convince another seafood company to buy the Peter Pan facility. And they have some good selling points, like cheap electricity from a hydroelectric dam. But major players like Trident have been downsizing their salmon operations and he knows it’ll be a challenge.

“We're against a rock and a hard place at the moment, unless somebody with some experience selling fish worldwide can get this plant up and running again,” he said.

Silver Bay Seafoods, an Alaska-based company, bought up several of Peter Pan’s facilities in other parts of the state. People had been holding out hope that they’d buy the King Cove cannery too. It didn’t happen in time for the summer season. Now folks are hoping it happens in time for fall.