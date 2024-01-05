Weekend winds could gust 100 mph says weather service

Unalaska could see winds of up to 100 miles per hour on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The federal agency has issued a high wind warning for the Eastern Aleutians including Unalaska and Nikolski from 10 a.m to 9 p.m. Saturday with south to southwest winds of 50 to 70 mph. The strongest winds of around 90 mph are expected from noon to 4 p.m., with gusts up to 100 mph possible, as winds move through the mountains.

High winds could complicate travel, damage property, cause power outages and may move any loose debris. The Unalaska Department of Public Safety suggests locals secure any loose objects.