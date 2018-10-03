Too Close To Call: Coleman Leads Tutiakoff By 9 Votes In Race For City Council Seat G

Unalaska's only contested race is too close to call after Tuesday's election.

While preliminary results show City Councilor Shari Coleman holds a nine vote lead over challenger Vincent Tutiakoff Sr., there are still 40 ballots left to count.

City Clerk Marjie Veeder said those absentee and questioned ballots will be canvassed Friday to determine the final outcome.

"Since the race is close between Ms. Coleman and Mr. Tutiakoff for seat G, that's when we'll have our information: Friday at 10 a.m.," said Veeder.

The community's other races were decided Tuesday night by comfortable margins.

Alejandro "Bong" Tungul earned another term at City Council seat F, while Carlos Tayag won his first public office at school board seat A. Both candidates ran unopposed and took more than 75 percent of the vote.

In total, the election brought 409 Unalaskans to the polls, placing projected turnout at less than 25 percent of registered voters. Veeder said that number is on par with other recent elections featuring only one contested race and no ballot initiatives.