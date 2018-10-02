Unalaska Municipal Election 2018: Preliminary Results

Incumbent Shari Coleman (left) and Vincent Tutiakoff Sr. (center left) are vying for City Council seat G. Meanwhile, Alejandro "Bong" Tungul (center right) has been reelected to council seat G, and Carlos Tayag (right) has won his first term at school board seat A.
Credit COURTESY OF SHARI COLEMAN, VINCENT TUTIAKOFF SR., AND ALEJANDRO "BONG" TUNGUL AND BY BERETT WILBER/KUCB

The polls have closed, but Unalaska's only contested race is still too close to call.

Check out the preliminary municipial election results below. We'll bring you the final results after city officials canvass the 40 outstanding ballots on Friday.

CITY COUNCIL SEAT F

  • Alejandro "Bong" Tungul: 314 votes
  • Write-ins, blank ballots, and over-and under-voted ballots: 85

CITY COUNCIL SEAT G

  • Vincent Tutiakoff Sr.: 191 votes
  • Shari Coleman: 200 votes
  • Write-ins, blank ballots, and over-and under-voted ballots: 8

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT A

  • Carlos Tayag: 343 votes
  • Write-ins, blank ballots, and over-and under-voted ballots: 56
