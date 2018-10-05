Unalaska Municipal Election 2018: Final Results

The polls have closed, but Unalaska's only contested race is still too close to call.

Check out the preliminary municipial election results below. We'll bring you the final results after city officials canvass the 40 outstanding ballots on Friday.

CITY COUNCIL SEAT F

Alejandro "Bong" Tungul: 314 votes

Write-ins, blank ballots, and over-and under-voted ballots: 85

CITY COUNCIL SEAT G