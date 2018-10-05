Unalaska Municipal Election 2018: Final Results

The 2018 municipal election brought 433 Unalaskans to the polls.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

City Councilor Shari Coleman has defeated Vincent Tutiakoff Sr. by 11 votes to retain seat G.

That result comes after election officials canvassed absentee and outstanding ballots on Friday morning.

Councilors are expected to certify all of the final election results at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

CITY COUNCIL SEAT F

  • Alejandro "Bong" Tungul: 337 votes (77.8%)
  • Write-ins, blank ballots, and over-and under-voted ballots: 96

CITY COUNCIL SEAT G

  • Vincent Tutiakoff Sr.: 207 votes
  • Shari Coleman: 218 votes (50.3%)
  • Write-ins, blank ballots, and over-and under-voted ballots: 8

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT A

  • Carlos Tayag: 372 votes (85.9%)
  • Write-ins, blank ballots, and over-and under-voted ballots: 61
