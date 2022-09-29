Search Query
Show Search
News
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Obituaries
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Obituaries
Opinion
Community
Classifieds
Community Calendar
Classifieds
Community Calendar
About
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
All People
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
All People
Contribute
© 2022 KUCB
Menu
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KUCB
All Streams
News
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Obituaries
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Obituaries
Opinion
Community
Classifieds
Community Calendar
Classifieds
Community Calendar
About
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
All People
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
All People
Contribute
Shipwreck
Arts & Culture
Marine salvage expert dives into memoir writing
Lauren Adams
Dan Magone spent over four decades working in emergency ship repair and marine salvage in western Alaska. He recently published an episodic memoire entitled "Udaagamax Port of Refuge" that records some of his breathtaking experiences.
Listen
•
27:07