At the 2023 Tundra Golf Classic, Unalaskans remember a friend

Andy Lusk / KUCB Didn’t bring a club? Don’t worry, there are plenty lying around.

This year’s Tundra Golf Classic was a swing...and a hit! Over the weekend, nearly a hundred Unalaskans — many in costume — came together to play golf in Pyramid Valley. One organizer said the high turnout was a fitting homage to a recently-lost member of the community.

The local branch of the Alaska State Firefighters Association co-hosted the event with KUCB.

“A lot of folks [are] coming out and having a good time, eating and hitting balls,” said Fire Chief Ben Knowles. “Obviously, with the passing of Campbell, it's a really good tribute to him that people are showing out.”

Campbell McLaughlin was a longtime Unalaskan known for bringing his A-game to Tundra Golf. He made a point of playing every year, usually arriving in his iconic kilt. McLaughlin passed away in July.

Courtesy of the McLaughlin Family Campbell Charles McLaughlin. April 13, 1957- July 12, 2023

The weather was mild this year, with patches of sunlight amid rolling clouds. Cool temperatures in high humidity kept players comfortable both days of the tournament.

Karen Macke won the Closest-to-the-Pin contest for the second year in a row, with a ball landing nine inches from the pin. Carlos Tayag took home bragging rights for the Longest Drive competition. Team Campbell Classic won the two-day, 18-hole golf tournament with a score of 58, followed closely by the Coast Guard team with 61.

When they weren’t out on the green, golfers gathered around the bonfire and indulged in pulled-pork tacos fresh off the grill, with proceeds going to the local firefighters association. Hoodies and t-shirts emblazoned with the Unalaska department’s logo were for sale, too.

Overall, Tundra Golf raised over $12,000, to be split between the local branch of the Alaska State Firefighters Association and KUCB.