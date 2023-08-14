© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Sports
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

At the 2023 Tundra Golf Classic, Unalaskans remember a friend

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published August 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM AKDT
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Didn't bring a club? Don't worry, there are plenty lying around.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Didn’t bring a club? Don’t worry, there are plenty lying around.

This year’s Tundra Golf Classic was a swing...and a hit! Over the weekend, nearly a hundred Unalaskans — many in costume — came together to play golf in Pyramid Valley. One organizer said the high turnout was a fitting homage to a recently-lost member of the community.

The local branch of the Alaska State Firefighters Association co-hosted the event with KUCB.

“A lot of folks [are] coming out and having a good time, eating and hitting balls,” said Fire Chief Ben Knowles. “Obviously, with the passing of Campbell, it's a really good tribute to him that people are showing out.”

Campbell McLaughlin was a longtime Unalaskan known for bringing his A-game to Tundra Golf. He made a point of playing every year, usually arriving in his iconic kilt. McLaughlin passed away in July.

Campbell Charles McLaughlin. April 13, 1957- July 12, 2023
Courtesy of the McLaughlin Family
Campbell Charles McLaughlin. April 13, 1957- July 12, 2023

The weather was mild this year, with patches of sunlight amid rolling clouds. Cool temperatures in high humidity kept players comfortable both days of the tournament.

Karen Macke won the Closest-to-the-Pin contest for the second year in a row, with a ball landing nine inches from the pin. Carlos Tayag took home bragging rights for the Longest Drive competition. Team Campbell Classic won the two-day, 18-hole golf tournament with a score of 58, followed closely by the Coast Guard team with 61.

When they weren’t out on the green, golfers gathered around the bonfire and indulged in pulled-pork tacos fresh off the grill, with proceeds going to the local firefighters association. Hoodies and t-shirts emblazoned with the Unalaska department’s logo were for sale, too.

Overall, Tundra Golf raised over $12,000, to be split between the local branch of the Alaska State Firefighters Association and KUCB.

Fellowship around the bonfire, with fresh taco meat grilling nearby.
1 of 4  — IMG_9351.JPG
Fellowship around the bonfire, with fresh taco meat grilling nearby.
Andy Lusk / KUCB
(Can of Truly not for sale.)
2 of 4  — IMG_9356.JPG
(Can of Truly not for sale.)
Andy Lusk / KUCB
Nate takes a swing in front of Pyramid Peak.
3 of 4  — IMG_9436.JPG
Nate takes a swing in front of Pyramid Peak.
Andy Lusk / KUCB
Touchdown! Vic forgets which sport he’s playing.
4 of 4  — IMG_9366.JPG
Touchdown! Vic forgets which sport he’s playing.
Andy Lusk / KUCB

Tags
Sports Tundra Golf ClassicSPORTSGolf
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
