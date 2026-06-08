Volcano scientists study Makushin's eruption history and risks to Unalaska

Makushin Volcano sits just 17 miles west of Unalaska. It’s close enough that a big eruption could blanket the community in ash, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

Hannah Dietrich and Michelle Coombs are geologists with the observatory. They’ve spent years mapping Makushin’s eruptive history and assessing the hazards it poses to Unalaska and surrounding communities.

For this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Dietrich and Coombs during their trip to Unalaska in early June. They discussed their latest research on Makushin, the signs that an eruption may be coming and the current state of Alaska’s volcanoes.