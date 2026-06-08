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Island Interviews

Volcano scientists study Makushin's eruption history and risks to Unalaska

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published June 8, 2026 at 12:11 PM AKDT
Active fumaroles and yellow sulfur deposits around the summit crater lake at Makushin Volcano. Jul 21st, 2017
Courtesy of Jacob Whitaker
Active fumaroles and yellow sulfur deposits around the summit crater lake at Makushin Volcano. Jul 21st, 2017

Makushin Volcano sits just 17 miles west of Unalaska. It’s close enough that a big eruption could blanket the community in ash, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

Hannah Dietrich and Michelle Coombs are geologists with the observatory. They’ve spent years mapping Makushin’s eruptive history and assessing the hazards it poses to Unalaska and surrounding communities.

For this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Dietrich and Coombs during their trip to Unalaska in early June. They discussed their latest research on Makushin, the signs that an eruption may be coming and the current state of Alaska’s volcanoes.

For updates on Makushin and other Alaska volcanoes, go to avo.alaska.edu or sign up for the U.S. Geological Survey’s Volcano Notification Service.

Island Interviews
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi