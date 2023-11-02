What Are Unalaskans Grateful For? Teen Council Discusses Gratitude Month

November is National Gratitude Month — a time to take a break from negativity and reflect on what we're grateful for. Unalaska's Teen Council is reaching out across the community to remind Unalskans about what they’re grateful for.

On this episode of "Island Interviews," Luois Amora and Princess Usi discuss National Gratitude Month and what people are grateful for in Unalaska.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Nov. 01, 2023.