Winter in Unalaska
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

What Are Unalaskans Grateful For? Teen Council Discusses Gratitude Month

By Lauren Adams
Published November 2, 2023 at 11:20 AM AKDT
Teen Council's Luois Amora and Princess Usi are reaching out across the community to remind Unalskans about what they’re grateful for.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
November is National Gratitude Month — a time to take a break from negativity and reflect on what we're grateful for. Unalaska's Teen Council is reaching out across the community to remind Unalskans about what they’re grateful for.

On this episode of "Island Interviews," Luois Amora and Princess Usi discuss National Gratitude Month and what people are grateful for in Unalaska.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Nov. 01, 2023.

Island Interviews TEEN COUNCIL
Lauren Adams
Lauren is a longtime resident of Unalaska. She started her time at UCB working in television production for Channel 8 in 2002. Lauren was promoted to station manager in 2006, and enjoys working with an excellent staff and board to provide public radio and television programming to the community of Unalaska.
Related Content
  • Sports
    Unalaska Raiders volleyball team kicks of 2023 season with a strong start
    Matheas Lopez
    The Unalaska Raiders kicked off their volleyball season with a strong start and a lot of fight, winning their first match in the Lumen Christi Spiketacular Tournament this week. The young athletes and their new head coach traveled to Anchorage to compete against six teams in the annual tournament.Joni Scott, the former head coach for the Unalaska cross country team, now leads the island’s volleyball team, which started playing tournament matches around 9 a.m. on Saturday and didn’t finish until nearly midnight that night.
  • Six students competed at the event in Palmer against more than 160 other runners in the Division 3 races.
    Sports
    Three Unalaska Raiders place in top 20 at state cross country meet
    Matheas Lopez
    Runners with the Unalaska Raiders boys’ and girls’ cross country teams qualified for the state championships earlier this month. Six students competed at the event in Palmer against more than 160 other runners in the Division 3 races.
  • Teen Council members Shanelle Palma, Nikki Amora and Gerwin Mateo didn’t want to give anything away, but said the haunted house would be full of “twists and turns,” with different theme areas, inspired by horror films.
    Arts & Culture
    Haunted house returns to Burma Road Chapel this weekend
    Theo Greenly
    Unalaska’s haunted house opens on Friday in the Burma Road Chapel, and the Department of Parks, Culture & Recreation’s Teen Council is getting ready.Teen Council members Shanelle Palma and Nikki Amora are haunted house co-chairs. They didn’t want to give anything away, but said it would be full of “twists and turns,” with different areas, inspired by horror films.
