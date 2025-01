Saturdays at noon, Sundays at 4 p.m.

Albums is a KUCB 89.7 FM Unalaska production that takes you on a journey through some of the most captivating albums from the past 60 years. Each episode dives into four albums, often tied to a specific genre or theme, with insightful narratives that bring the artists and their songs to life. It’s a celebration of music’s rich history, one album at a time.