Meet DJ Darla

DJ Darla is a lifelong music aficionado with a deep appreciation for the art of storytelling through sound. At nineteen, she was the lead singer of an all-female rock band, and while the band didn’t last, her love for music has only grown stronger over the years. When she visited Unalaska in 2023, she volunteered to create and host a radio show - Albums. Now, almost 2 years later she is still bringing her passion to the airwaves, sharing her love for music and celebrating its power to connect, inspire, and tell unforgettable stories.

