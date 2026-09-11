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Dutch Harbor genetics lab monitors hotly contested chum salmon bycatch numbers

KUCB | By Katie Reuther
Published September 11, 2026 at 12:09 PM AKDT
small fin clippings are stapled to a white car with 48 squares
1 of 7  — BBSRI fin clippings on whatman card.jpg
Chum salmon fin clippings taken from a portion of the bycatch brought in by one pollock boat. A small piece of each fin sample will be used later for DNA extraction and analysis.
Katie Reuther / KUCB
two gloved hands hold up a bunch of test tubes
2 of 7  — Matthew at BBSRI evap.jpg
Matthew Phillips holds up a row of test tubes containing chum salmon fin tissue and a lysis buffer. The test tubes are incubated overnight to release the DNA from the tissue cells.
Katie Reuther / KUCB
two hands with blue gloves label a plastic tray with 96 wells
3 of 7  — Abby Duffy labels plastic tray at BBSRI
Abby Duffy labels a plastic tray where extracted chum salmon DNA will be combined with a reaction mix containing enzymes and DNA building blocks. This mixture will be loaded into the genotyping chip to gather genetic information about the samples.
Katie Reuther / KUCB
a woman sits at a black topped table moving DNA liquid into a clear plastic tray
4 of 7  — Abby Duffy at BBSRI loads the chip.jpg
Abby Duffy transfers extracted chum salmon DNA, along with its reaction mix, from a plastic tray to a genotyping chip for genetic analysis.
Katie Reuther / KUCB
a woman in a white lab coat pippettes DNA into a DNA chip at a black topped lab table
5 of 7  — Abby Duffy at BBSRI loading a chip
Abby Duffy can transfer eight DNA samples at a time into the genotyping chip. She must use new pipette tips with each transfer to prevent sample contamination.
Katie Reuther / KUCB
a man with a red beard injects liquid into a set of test tubes
6 of 7  — Matthew at BBSRI pippetting.jpg
Matthew Phillips transfers the lysate, a liquid containing digested chum salmon fin tissue, into a binding plate. The binding plate will be centrifuged, allowing the DNA from the tissue to bind to a filter.
Katie Reuther / KUCB
a machine sits on top of a table
7 of 7  — pipetting robot.jpg
A robot helps the Bristol Bay Science and Research Institute team do some of the pipetting work. It can be set to transfer specific amounts of liquids from one source to a row of test tubes at a time.
Katie Reuther / KUCB

In a one-room genetics lab in Dutch Harbor, Abby Duffy was getting ready to load extracted fish DNA into what’s called a chip. It’s a clear, rectangular plate with rows of small wells separated by a silicone center.

“I like to make sure I’ve eaten recently so my hands are the least shaky they’re going to be,” she said. “Make sure my brain’s doing what it should be doing.”

Duffy is the lab manager at the Bristol Bay Science and Research Institute’s Dutch Harbor location. The space is brightly lit, with tables and shelves lining the walls. Small incubators, a robotic pipetting machine, and a centrifuge sit on top of the tables.

Every week from June to October — the Bering Sea pollock B season — Duffy and her team collect genetic information from chum salmon that get scooped up in pollock nets as bycatch. They want to know how many of those fish are from Western Alaska.

“There are communities and people who really rely on those stocks for economics, for subsistence food, for cultural health,” Duffy said.

Falling chum salmon numbers have devastated communities in Western Alaska that rely on them for subsistence. Researchers have pointed to climate change as a major reason for the declines, but the amount of chums caught by Bering Sea pollock trawlers has also come under scrutiny – with calls to curb bycatch or ban it altogether. The issue has even become an election season flashpoint in Alaska.

The Bristol Bay Science and Research Institute’s Western Alaska Chum Bycatch Assessment Program, started two years ago, is the only lab in the state using in-season genetics testing to capture chum bycatch numbers in the pollock fishery.

The process starts with pieces of fins collected from a portion of the bycatch that arrives at five different canneries in the region.

“Once we have those fin clippings,” Duffy said, “We dry them so that they can be stored at room temperature indefinitely. And starting on Sunday, we begin our work for the week.”

Each week, the lab works with a new batch of bycatch samples from seafood processors in Dutch Harbor and Akutan. Last year, they gathered over 9,000 samples and genetically analyzed almost three-quarters of them.

The raw genetic data goes to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration lab, where it’s analyzed to assess the stock composition, or how many total chums for that week come from six different locations around the Pacific Rim. The lab then publishes its results online in a public weekly stock composition report.

Annually, less than 20% of the pollock fishery's chum bycatch comes from Western Alaska fish – most comes from Asia, the Gulf of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.

Duffy said the goal is to provide a science-based tool that can be used for everyone’s benefit.

“What we’re really trying to do is to help Alaska be one of the best managed fisheries in the world,” she said. “We’re really hoping that this kind of work can be the new frontier of fisheries management,” she said.

The lab’s data has already been put to use. The North Pacific Fishery Management Council manages fisheries in federal waters off Alaska’s coast. Earlier this year, it used the information to set a Western Alaska chum bycatch limit for the Bering Sea pollock fishery.
Tags
Science & Environment bycatchchum salmonBristol Bay Science and Research Institute
Katie Reuther
Katie Reuther provides regional coverage across the Aleutian chain as KUCB’s current Report for America corps member.
See stories by Katie Reuther