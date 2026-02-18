© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska birders spot 28 species during Great Backyard Bird Count

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 18, 2026 at 3:13 PM AKST
Birds swim in Iliuliuk Harbor during the Great Backyard Bird Count on Valentine's Day.
1 of 6  — birds
Birds swim in Iliuliuk Harbor during the Great Backyard Bird Count on Valentine's Day.
Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry
A bufflehead swims in Iliuliuk Harbor during the Great Backyard Bird Count on Valentine's Day.
2 of 6  — bird bufflehead
A bufflehead swims in Iliuliuk Harbor during the Great Backyard Bird Count on Valentine's Day.
Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry
A belted kingfisher by the Museum of the Aleutians during the Great Backyard Bird Count on Valentine's Day.
3 of 6  — bird belted kingfisher
A belted kingfisher by the Museum of the Aleutians during the Great Backyard Bird Count on Valentine's Day.
Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry
A bald eagle flies over Unalaska during the Great Backyard Bird Count on Valentine's Day.
4 of 6  — bird eagle
A bald eagle flies over Unalaska during the Great Backyard Bird Count on Valentine's Day.
Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry
Red-breasted mergansers swim in Iliuliuk Harbor during the Great Backyard Bird Count on Valentine's Day.
5 of 6  — bird Red-breasted mergansers
Red-breasted mergansers swim in Iliuliuk Harbor during the Great Backyard Bird Count on Valentine's Day.
Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry
A harlequin duck swims in Iliuliuk Harbor during the Great Backyard Bird Count on Valentine's Day.
6 of 6  — bird harlequin duck
A harlequin duck swims in Iliuliuk Harbor during the Great Backyard Bird Count on Valentine's Day.
Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry

Some Unalaskans marked Valentine’s Day this year with binoculars in hand, joining the Great Backyard Bird Count, a global effort to count birds.

Every February, birders around the world spend a few days tallying every species they can find, giving scientists a snapshot of bird populations just before spring migration begins.

In Unalaska, harlequin ducks, black scoters and greater scaup topped the count at the Museum of the Aleutians birding gathering along Iliuliuk Harbor.

Elsewhere on the island, birders spotted emperor geese, long-tailed ducks and black oystercatchers. They’re part of 28 species tallied across Unalaska and Amaknak islands throughout the week, according to eBird — the app participants used to log their sightings.

Local birders said it was a pretty typical count for this time of year.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is organized by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the Audubon Society and Birds Studies Canada. This is the second year the Museum of the Aleutians has taken part in the birding event. Unlike last year, the birders were treated to sunny skies and calm winds.

The full Great Backyard Bird Count results for the Aleutian West Census area can be found online.
Science & Environment birdsMUSEUM OF THE ALEUTIANSMOTA
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
