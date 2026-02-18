Unalaska birders spot 28 species during Great Backyard Bird Count

Some Unalaskans marked Valentine’s Day this year with binoculars in hand, joining the Great Backyard Bird Count , a global effort to count birds.

Every February, birders around the world spend a few days tallying every species they can find, giving scientists a snapshot of bird populations just before spring migration begins.

In Unalaska, harlequin ducks , black scoters and greater scaup topped the count at the Museum of the Aleutians birding gathering along Iliuliuk Harbor.

Elsewhere on the island, birders spotted emperor geese , long-tailed ducks and black oystercatchers . They’re part of 28 species tallied across Unalaska and Amaknak islands throughout the week, according to eBird — the app participants used to log their sightings.

Local birders said it was a pretty typical count for this time of year.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is organized by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the Audubon Society and Birds Studies Canada. This is the second year the Museum of the Aleutians has taken part in the birding event. Unlike last year , the birders were treated to sunny skies and calm winds.