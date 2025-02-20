‘Stay alert’: Unalaska eagles begin nesting season early

Eagles are nesting earlier than usual in Unalaska, and Local Animal Control Officer Sean Peters has received reports of eagles actively defending their territories.

As of Tuesday, the nests were at the City Dock, above the powerhouse and at Little South America, though Peters said they're in more locations.

Eagles are among the most common birds in Unalaska. They're frequently spotted around town perched on light poles or searching for food in the City of Unalaska’s landfill. In the 2025 Unalaska Christmas Bird Count, locals counted 560.

The Ounalashka Corporation, Unalaska's for-profit Native corporation, warns residents to stay alert on trails and in town. Eagles become highly territorial when protecting their young. If someone ventures too close to the nest, the eagle could swiftly swoop in and cause serious head injuries.

If you have to pass a nest, officials suggest carrying a stick and holding it above your head to deter the eagles. If approached, don't attack the eagle – you could be fined. The birds are protected by federal law.