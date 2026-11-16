Flights to Unalaska sell out every winter, just as stormy weather causes cancellations. The backlog can leave locals and fishing industry workers stranded in Anchorage for weeks.

So to ease the travel headache, the Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board recommends the state study a seasonal ferry route between Cold Bay and Unalaska.

Craig Tornga, Marine Director for Alaska’s ferry system, said the problem with adding a winter route in the Aleutians starts with the money and the people.

“We don't have the funding to even operate a seventh vessel if we had it, and we also don't have the crew to even crew another ocean class,” Tornga said.

Tornga was speaking at the board’s Oct. 23 meeting . He said only two state ferries could make the trip between Cold Bay and Unalaska. One, the 62-year-old Tustumena, is too fragile for winter seas along the Aleutian Chain, he said. And the Kennicott works the Southeast route to Bellingham, Washington, all winter long.

Then there’s the Aleutians' weather.

“I've spent a few winters working in the area, and it has its days [when] nobody's going to get there,” Tornga said.

That’s part of the problem. Unalaska’s airport has a short runway, which limits when planes can land during storms, and affects not only residents, but also the fishing industry.

Every mid-December to mid-January, thousands of seafood processing workers fly into Unalaska for the start of pollock A season, one of the island’s busiest fishing seasons. At the same time, residents are coming home from the holidays, which adds to the crowd.

UniSea is one of the seafood processing plants that relies on flights to get workers to the island. President Tom Enlow said Unalaska has been the nation’s top fishing port by volume for more than 20 years, “and yet we’re down to one commercial carrier, a handful of small charter operations.”

In July, UniSea asked the state whether the Kennicott could be stationed in Cold Bay for a week or so during the high travel period. Travelers would fly into Cold Bay, which has an all-weather runway, and finish the trip by ferry.

“We're just trying to think outside the box here. We are really under a very tough situation,” Enlow said.

In September, the Unalaska City Council unanimously backed a resolution asking the state to do a feasibility study. The city then brought the request to the operations board.

Board member Keith Hillard, a captain with the Alaska Marine Highway System, pushed the city for specifics given the fleet’s limits.

“Right now, the only option we have is the one ferry out there,” he said. “What exactly are you proposing that we could do to help rectify your travel woes?

Unalaska Acting City Manager Marjie Veeder said the city is asking for a serious look at the options available within the Alaska Marine Highway System.

“We’re not asking the board to approve a particular vessel or schedule or operating model or funding arrangement,” she said. “We’re asking for an evaluation by the agencies with the expertise to do so.”

Board members agreed that a lack of ships and crew shouldn’t rule out a study, and they voted without objection to recommend one. The board is advisory and makes recommendations to the state transportation commissioner.

Deputy Transportation Commissioner Katherine Keith, who sits on the board, suggested Unalaska also raise the issue in the Southwest Alaska transportation plan, which starts next year.