Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio.

Sand Point Police search for missing high school student

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published February 24, 2026 at 11:08 AM AKST
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
According to a Facebook post Tuesday morning from the Aleutians East Borough School District, responders are searching the Red Cove area, which sits on the south side of Popof Island.

The Sand Point Police Department is actively searching for a missing high school student.

The Sand Point Police Department couldn’t immediately provide any further information.

The Sand Point School will remain open Tuesday on a regular schedule. Support is available at the school for those in need.

This is a developing story. 
