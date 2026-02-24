Sand Point Police search for missing high school student

The Sand Point Police Department is actively searching for a missing high school student.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday morning from the Aleutians East Borough School District, responders are searching the Red Cove area, which sits on the south side of Popof Island.

The Sand Point Police Department couldn’t immediately provide any further information.

The Sand Point School will remain open Tuesday on a regular schedule. Support is available at the school for those in need.

This is a developing story.