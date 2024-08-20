Statewide housing organization to field Unalaska’s concerns at community forum

Representatives from a statewide housing organization are holding a meeting Wednesday morning to hear Unalaskans’ concerns about the local market.

The Alaska Housing Finance Corp. aims to make housing more accessible. They provide loans and offer energy efficiency, senior housing and professional development programs. The group was created in 1971 by the state of Alaska and runs public housing statewide. It also invests in a sizable chunk of the mortgage market in Alaska every year — anywhere from 25% to 35%.

Wednesday’s forum and board meeting will be the corporation’s first visit to Unalaska.

Bryan Butcher is the organization’s CEO. He said they will benefit from seeing Unalaska’s housing challenges in person.

“Being able to see things firsthand gives us a much better opportunity to work together to solve some of them,” Butcher said.

The board is focusing on a few different topics during their visit. They’ll look at the single family housing market, whether or not businesses can expand based on housing availability and what types of homes low-income residents have access to.