Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Qawalangin Tribe elects new leadership at annual meeting

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published October 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM AKDT
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
Nick Tutiakoff was elected president and Vicki Williams was elected vice president.

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska held elections on Oct. 14, as part of their 34th annual meeting. Nick Tutiakoff was elected president and longtime council member Vicki Williams was elected vice president.

This is Tutiakoff’s second year on the council. He replaces former president Dennis Robinson, who will stay on as a council member. Marie Schliebe will continue to serve as secretary and treasurer.

Cole McCracken will continue to serve as a council member. Lila Roll was voted in as a new council member, filling Harriet Berikoff’s seat. Berikoff is a former president of the tribe and longtime council member who did not seek re-election this year. At the annual meeting, she was voted Elder of the Year.

Festivities after the meeting included a performance by Unalaska’s Unangax̂ dance group, Iluulum Ax̂anangin, a potluck and a raffle.

Theo Greenly contributed reporting for this story.

Regional
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
