Qawalangin Tribe elects new leadership at annual meeting

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska held elections on Oct. 14, as part of their 34th annual meeting. Nick Tutiakoff was elected president and longtime council member Vicki Williams was elected vice president.

This is Tutiakoff’s second year on the council. He replaces former president Dennis Robinson, who will stay on as a council member. Marie Schliebe will continue to serve as secretary and treasurer.

Cole McCracken will continue to serve as a council member. Lila Roll was voted in as a new council member, filling Harriet Berikoff’s seat. Berikoff is a former president of the tribe and longtime council member who did not seek re-election this year. At the annual meeting, she was voted Elder of the Year.

Festivities after the meeting included a performance by Unalaska’s Unangax̂ dance group, Iluulum Ax̂anangin, a potluck and a raffle.

Theo Greenly contributed reporting for this story.