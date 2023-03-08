© 2023 KUCB
Aleutian Airways expands service to Sand Point and Cold Bay

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published March 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM AKST
IMG_9916.JPG
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
With the new route, the carrier will be servicing five Aleutian and Alaska Peninsula communities with its fleet of Saab 2000 planes.

Aleutian Airways is adding a third route to its scheduled flight service.

The new regional airline, which is operated by Sterling Airways, announced Wednesday that they’re starting a route between Anchorage and two Alaska Peninsula communities: Sand Point and Cold Bay. According to company spokesperson Ashley Hammers, starting in May, flights will be offered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with some increased availability.

The announcement comes about one week after Aleutian Airways said that they will also be adding year-round flights between King Salmon and Anchorage in June.

Flights between Anchorage and both Sand Point and Cold Bay are about $600 one-way. Those can be booked online through the company’s website.

With the new route, the carrier will be servicing five Aleutian and Alaska Peninsula communities with its fleet of Saab 2000 planes.

The airline started flying to the regional hub of Unalaska in November. Before that, the community relied on just one carrier — Ravn Alaska — for regularly scheduled flights to Anchorage.

