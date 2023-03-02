© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Regional
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Aleutian Airways to add second route to regular service schedule

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:14 PM AKST
Aleutian Airways KUCB Maggie Nelson.JPG
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
The new regional airline announced Wednesday that it will offer two roundtrip flights per day starting in June.

Aleutian Airways will start regular flights from Anchorage to King Salmon this summer.

The new regional airline announced Wednesday that it will offer two roundtrip flights per day starting in June.

“This is the next step of our growth plan for Alaska,” said President and CEO Wayne Heller. “Thousands of travelers rely on air service to King Salmon for their summer travel plans and the busy fishing season.”

Aleutian Airways started offering daily service between Anchorage and Unalaska in November of last year.

The company said it intends to offer year-round service to King Salmon, but that may be adjusted depending on market demand, according to branding and communications director Ashley Hammers.

Fares start at about $240, going up to around $440 for refundable tickets. They’re the same prices that competitor Ravn Alaska offers for their seasonal daily flights to the Bristol Bay community.

An additional Saab 2000 aircraft will be used for the King Salmon route, Hammers said. There will still be two Saabs dedicated to the Unalaska route.

Passengers can book flights on the company’s website.

Aleutian Airways King Salmon SAAB 2000 ravn alaska BRISTOL BAY
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
Related Content
  • Aleutian Airways KUCB Maggie Nelson.jpg
    Regional
    Unalaskans hope new regional airline means better local air service
    Maggie Nelson
    New regional airline Aleutian Airways touched down at Unalaska’s Tom Madsen Airport on Nov. 16., and with it arrived the hope of more stable and affordable air service to the remote Aleutian Island. The roughly 15 passengers on board Aleutian Airways’ inaugural flight from Anchorage were greeted by a few dozen cheering Unalaskans, including local officials from the city and school district. “It's nice to see change,” said local Karley Parker. “And it's a very welcome change. I'm glad that we have options. It's much needed here in Unalaska, for competition and rates and just getting people off the island.”
  • AK MARINE ZONES NWS.png
    Science & Environment
    New marine forecast zones coming to Alaska’s coastal waters
    Maggie Nelson
    The National Weather Service is reshaping its coastal waters across Alaska, adding new zones and more accurate forecasting.“We decided to go ahead and pare down our marine zones,” said Aviva Braun, warning coordination meteorologist for the Anchorage weather service office. “So what is currently the coastal water forecast, which goes from shoreline up to 100 nautical miles, is now going from shoreline to 15 nautical miles, and then 15 nautical miles and out. So they’ll be split into two zones, essentially.”
  • IMG_8300.jpg
    Science & Environment
    Company behind Unalaska’s geothermal energy project hits major construction milestone, clams up on funding
    Maggie Nelson
    The company aiming to bring geothermal energy to Unalaska plans to pay more than $90 million to an engineering and construction firm to build the volcano-powered project, under a contract announced Jan. 18.Ounalashka Corporation/Chena Power, LLC, the company behind the project, is a joint venture between Unalaska’s Native corporation and Fairbanks-based Chena Power. And while OCCP Project Manager Dave Matthews said they plan to start construction of the plant this coming summer, the company still hasn’t announced that it’s secured any funding.
Load More