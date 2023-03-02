Aleutian Airways to add second route to regular service schedule

Aleutian Airways will start regular flights from Anchorage to King Salmon this summer.

The new regional airline announced Wednesday that it will offer two roundtrip flights per day starting in June.

“This is the next step of our growth plan for Alaska,” said President and CEO Wayne Heller. “Thousands of travelers rely on air service to King Salmon for their summer travel plans and the busy fishing season.”

Aleutian Airways started offering daily service between Anchorage and Unalaska in November of last year .

The company said it intends to offer year-round service to King Salmon, but that may be adjusted depending on market demand, according to branding and communications director Ashley Hammers.

Fares start at about $240, going up to around $440 for refundable tickets. They’re the same prices that competitor Ravn Alaska offers for their seasonal daily flights to the Bristol Bay community.

An additional Saab 2000 aircraft will be used for the King Salmon route, Hammers said. There will still be two Saabs dedicated to the Unalaska route.