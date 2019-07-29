Unalaskans Can Declare Candidacy For 3 City Council Seats, 2 School Board Seats

With Election Day about two months away, Unalaskans can now file to run for local office.

The candidacy period is open for five seats that'll be on the Oct. 1 ballot.

The three City Council spots are currently held by Roger Rowland (seat C), Dave Gregory (seat D), and Mayor Frank Kelty (seat A). The two school board posts belong to Kelty (seat C) and Denise Rankin (seat D).

As of Friday, no one had declared candidacy for any of the seats, which come with three-year terms.

Prospective candidates must file at City Hall by Aug. 19. Meanwhile, Unalaskans must register to vote by Sept. 1 if they haven't done so already or want to update their information.

Unalaskans can check their registration status here. If necessary, they can register to vote at City Hall or the public library.