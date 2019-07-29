Unalaskans Can Declare Candidacy For 3 City Council Seats, 2 School Board Seats

By 15 hours ago

The polls will open Oct. 1 for Unalaska's municipal election.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

With Election Day about two months away, Unalaskans can now file to run for local office.

The candidacy period is open for five seats that'll be on the Oct. 1 ballot.

The three City Council spots are currently held by Roger Rowland (seat C), Dave Gregory (seat D), and Mayor Frank Kelty (seat A). The two school board posts belong to Kelty (seat C) and Denise Rankin (seat D).

As of Friday, no one had declared candidacy for any of the seats, which come with three-year terms.

Prospective candidates must file at City Hall by Aug. 19. Meanwhile, Unalaskans must register to vote by Sept. 1 if they haven't done so already or want to update their information.

Unalaskans can check their registration status here. If necessary, they can register to vote at City Hall or the public library.

Tags: 
News
ELECTION
CITY COUNCIL
SCHOOL BOARD
UCSD

Related Content

Tayag Sworn In As School Board Member, Kelty Elected President

By Oct 19, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

In a post-election shake-up, Unalaska's school board has a new member and a new president.

Carlos Tayag was sworn in Thursday after winning seat A with 86 percent of the vote in this month's local election.

"Thank you, I'm excited," said Tayag, taking an oath administered by Superintendent John Conwell.

Conwell praised Tayag's work as a youth programming coordinator for the city's Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation — and recalled his first meeting with Tayag years ago.

Coleman Reelected To City Council After Defeating Tutiakoff By 11 Votes

By Oct 8, 2018
Courtesy of Shari Coleman

Shari Coleman has retained her seat on the Unalaska City Council after defeating challenger Vincent Tutiakoff Sr. by 11 votes.

The race was too close to call on the night of Tuesday's election.

Officials announced the final result on Friday after canvassing 34 absentee and questioned ballots that were deemed valid.

Unalaska Municipal Election 2018: Final Results

By Oct 5, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

City Councilor Shari Coleman has defeated Vincent Tutiakoff Sr. by 11 votes to retain seat G.

That result comes after election officials canvassed absentee and outstanding ballots on Friday morning.

Councilors are expected to certify all of the final election results at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

CITY COUNCIL SEAT F

  • Alejandro "Bong" Tungul: 337 votes (77.8%)
  • Write-ins, blank ballots, and over-and under-voted ballots: 96

CITY COUNCIL SEAT G