Unalaska Weighs Whether To Commit To 30-Year Geothermal Deal With OC/Chena Power

By 2 hours ago

OC/Chena Power officials have said their goal is to develop the geothermal potential at Makushin Volcano, reduce the city’s fuel consumption, and improve utility costs for Unalaska’s residents and businesses.
Credit Courtesy Malcolm Herstand / Alaska Volcano Observatory

A private company looking to develop geothermal energy at Makushin Volcano wants the City of Unalaska to commit to a 30-year power deal by the end of the month.

At a special meeting last week, the City Council heard an update from consultant Mike Hubbard on the energy project proposed by OC/Chena Power.

"The powerhouse would be at the site of the wells, and electric power would be brought to the city," said Hubbard. "It would be brought down the flank of the mountain, down along the valley, and via a submarine cable over here and tie in to the city grid."

Company officials have said their goal is to reduce the city's fuel consumption and improve utility costs for Unalaska's residents and businesses.  

But councilors said they still don't have enough information to sign on to the decades-long power purchase agreement, especially as OC/Chena Power has yet to make a formal presentation to council.  

Vice Mayor Dennis Robinson said he wouldn't vote in favor of the project right now, but he ultimately hopes it'll move forward.

"Sitting here as a council member, I would probably say 'no,'" said Robinson. "There's some more work that needs to be done on this one."

High up on the list of concerns is how much risk the city will be taking on and how much it will cost both the city and the consumer.

Rates will depend on how many kilowatt-hours the city commits to purchasing. They could also change if local seafood processors sign on to the project, though most largely generate their own power.  

Of the three Unalaska residents who testified during public comments, two expressed reservations.

Matthew Scott asked councilors to weigh the financial risks before moving forward.

"I'll support anything that's green — wind power, hydro, anything — but I won't support it to the point where there won't be a community to live in," said Scott. "Heat pumps are great, all that stuff is great, but it still needs to pencil out."

City Manager Erin Reinders said representatives from OC/Chena Power — formed by the Ounalashka Corporation in Unalaska and Fairbanks-based Chena Power — will likely attend a council meeting in the coming weeks to provide a more detailed outline of their proposal. 

Tags: 
News
MAKUSHIN VOLCANO
GEOTHERMAL
Ounalashka Corporation
chena power
City of Unalaska
CITY COUNCIL
renewable energy
OC/CHENA POWER
UTILITIES
PUBLIC UTILITIES
energy
environment

Related Content

Makushin Volcano Could Provide Energy To Unalaska — If City Agrees To Buy From OC/Chena Power

By Nov 27, 2019
Hope McKenney/KUCB

After decades of false starts, geothermal power may be coming to Unalaska.

The Ounalashka Corporation and Fairbanks-based Chena Power, LLC have formed a company to develop a geothermal project at Makushin Volcano.

At a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Corporation CEO Chris Salts said the company's goal is to reduce the city's consumption of 200,000 gallons of fuel each month, as well as lower and stabilize utility costs for residents and businesses.

As City Study Continues, Data Show Pyramid Valley As Potential Wind Farm Location

By Dec 2, 2019
Hope McKenney/KUCB

Engineers have taken down one of Unalaska's four meteorological (MET) towers after it was damaged in a fall storm. Its loss isn't expected to compromise the city's ongoing energy study testing the feasibility of a local wind farm.

On Hog Island, workers have been preparing a MET tower for winter, anchoring it deeper into the ground. That way, when high winds blow and heavy rain falls, it'll stand up to the elements and avoid damage.

Unalaska Approves Moving Forward With Library Renovation, Increasing Budget By $3.2 Million

By Jan 15, 2020
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The City of Unalaska has decided to move forward with renovations to the public library, after bids for the project came in $3.2 million over the estimated and budgeted amounts.